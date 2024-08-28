A clumsy accident to say the least, for what was supposed to be a simple trip to the museum. A 3,500-year-old jar was accidentally smashed into a thousand pieces by a five-year-old boy, during a visit to the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel.

The well-known museum had chosen, perhaps unwisely, to exhibit its works without protection, to offer visitors a more fascinating experience. Hence the involuntary accident caused by the child, who bumped into the precious jar, causing it to fall and then break into a thousand pieces. The object, dating back at least 3,500 years, was made in the Bronze Age and was probably used for the storage and transport of local supplies, mainly wine and olive oil. Its rarity consisted in the fact that it had reached us entirely intact. At least until a few days ago. The Hecht Museum, despite the accident, will continue with its policy of exhibiting without glass cases.

The father, Alex, was distraught and told the BBC: “I was shocked, we didn’t know how to handle the incident.” The museum did say that the boy and his family had been invited to return to the exhibition for an organised guided tour. The jar will also be repaired by restorers from the University of Haifa and will soon be back on display to the public.