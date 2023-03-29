Investigations concluded for the death of Tommaso D’agostino, the child run over by a car in L’Aquila: 4 suspects for manslaughter

The small Thomas D’Agostino he lost his life at the age of just 4 on May 22, 2022, after a car broke through the fence of the May 1 asylum in L’Aquila and ran over him. The prosecutor, almost a year after the tragedy, has entered 4 people in the register of suspects, for whom the disputed crime is that of manslaughter.

May 18, 2022 was supposed to be a day like so many others in L’Aquila and more precisely in May Day kindergartenin the Pile area of ​​the capital of Abruzzo.

That normality was devastated in moments, when one car parked outside the school building, it began an uncontrolled downhill run. Race that ended with the breakthrough of the fence from the same school and with 6 pupils overwhelmed from the car itself.

Five of them were injured, but after proper treatment they both returned to their lives. One, however, the little Tommaso D’Agostino, has found its end just that day.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of L’Aquila obviously has opened an investigation on the incident and carried out all the necessary examinations and appraisals, to ascertain any responsibility of such a serious drama.

A few months ago, the survey carried out on the vehicle showed that it hadn’t been there no malfunction. At the same time, it had been ascertained that the school structure itself, the fence in primis, did not comply with safety standards.

Who are the suspects for the death of Tommaso D’Agostino

PM Stefano Galli, owner of the investigation, has officially closed the investigation on the tragedy and formalized the entry in the register of suspects of four people. The crime charged against them is that of manslaughter.

Among them of course there is Radostina Zhorova Balabanova, the 39-year-old Bulgarian woman who owns the car that caused the accident. She got out of the car to pick up two of her children, leaving the third in the car unattended.

Then there are Monia Laihead teacher of the institute, Antonello Giampaolinihead of the school building sector of the Municipality of L’Aquila and construction manager in the contract for the school complex, and finally Bruno Martinihead of the prevention service of the Mazzini comprehensive institute, which includes the Primo Maggio nursery school.

Pile’s kindergarten was recently closed and will be rebuilt. The new center will be titled right to little Thomas.