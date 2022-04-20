A truly heartbreaking episode took place yesterday evening, Tuesday 19 April, in Saluzzo. A baby of suns 2 years he was run over and killed by a tractor inside the family business. The timely transport to the hospital did not lead to the desired results.

The whole community is now in shock for the terrible story and the investigators are working to understand how they are carried out the facts. They want to understand if the tragedy occurred due to a terrible accident.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy occurred in the late afternoon of Tuesday 19 Aprilin via Creusa, in the small town of Saluzzo, in the province of Cuneo. Within the family business.

From a first reconstruction of the parents, everything seems to have happened for a dramatic accident. The mom and dad were busy with other chores and the baby managed to escape under their control.

Soon after he got on tractor which was inside the property, but the vehicle moved and the child fell into one escarpment. Unfortunately he reported some wounds very serious.

The parents, hoping to be able to help him, rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to do anything about it. save it. The traumas reported after the accident turned out to be for him fatal. They could only see his death.

The investigation into the death of the 2-year-old child

The police that they have also arrived in the family home questioned his parents and all his family members. The purpose is precisely to understand if everything happened for a terrible one accident.

The mum and dad told the agents they had it lost out of sight for a few minutes and when they realized it, it was too late. They took him to the emergency room in their car.

Investigators will now have to do to understand what really happened further updates. The entire community of Saluzzo is upset by the terrible story. Many are trying to show affection and closeness to the two parents, struck by the sudden and heartbreaking loss.