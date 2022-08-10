New details emerge on the case of the 12-year-old boy killed on a bike in Milan while he was walking along a street in the Milanese city in the evening with his father of Egyptian origins. The hit-and-run driverwho didn’t even realize he hit him, he didn’t even have a driver’s license. Here is the confession of the 22 year old, stopped shortly after by the brigade.

Photo source from Pixabay

Last night the boy was riding his bicycle, in via Bartolini, on the outskirts of Milan, with his father. They were returning home when suddenly the 12-year-old was run over by one Smart: whoever was driving didn’t even stop to help him.

The pirate of the road, then, he is constituted for the accident caused in the area of ​​Viale Certosa, presenting himself to the local police of Milan, who immediately began the investigation, intervening at the scene of the accident together with the 118 rescuers who could not do anything to save the child.

The child, of Egyptian origin but born and raised in Italy, unfortunately died instantly. The 118 health workers had to help a family member of the boy in state of shock after learning of the death of the very young man, killed by a hit-and-run.

Pirate who later turned out to be a 22-year-old Italian boy, who was constituted 4 hours later and on whom the agents conduct investigations to understand if he had taken alcohol or drugs. Apparently he didn’t have a driver’s license:

It is still unclear whether the 22-year-old never earned a driving license or if his license had been revoked.

Photo source from Pixabay

12-year-old boy killed on a bike in Milan: the pirate hadn’t seen him

The 22-year-old said he didn’t understand what happened and ran away why he didn’t have a driver’s license. Italian, but of Moroccan origins, he would have tested negative for the alcohol test. Toxicological tests are awaited.

The car was not his, but registered to a company. The victim’s father had been a widower for a year: he ran a bar-restaurant in via Bartolini, the site of the tragedy.