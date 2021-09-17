Child off the balcony in Naples, arrested for murder

Homocide. With this dispute, the Naples prosecutor issued a detention order for Mariano Cannio, 38 years old. For prosecutors, the man allegedly killed little Samuele, the 4-year-old child who died yesterday in via Foria in Naples after falling from the third floor of his apartment.

Samuele was found lifeless on the sidewalk of Via Foria in Naples yesterday before lunchtime. At first it was thought that the child could have climbed over the railing of the iron balcony with geometric patterns, not too high, and jumped into the void. But a new tragic scenario emerged from the investigative findings of the Scientica and the Naples Mobile team: Samuele had been killed.

Mariano Cannio, the 38-year-old accused of killing little Samuele, was the domestic collaborator of the Gargiulo family. The man, with a clean record, but with psychological problems, would have thrown the child into the void for reasons still unknown. The turning point came after the interrogations of little Samuele’s family members and in particular of his mother, in the eighth month of pregnancy, who was at home with him when he fell into the void. At first, under choch, according to what AGI learns, she did not remember that Cannio was at home.