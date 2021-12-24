Today we tell you the story of a child who was nicknamed Mowgli at birth, for a particularity of her hair. The baby, in fact, was born with a thick hair of black hair. There were so many and he looked like the protagonist of the Disney cartoon based on the famous novel “The Jungle Book”.

Photo source from Mirror Mums Facebook

Oscar Jones is a child who made everyone fall in love with him. He looks a lot like Mowgli, protagonist of “The Jungle Book”. And we are not the first to think so, given that the little one from birth is nicknamed with the name of the protagonist of this story.

The baby was in fact born with 5 centimeters of black hair on his head. A thick hair that parents and doctors already saw from ultrasound scans, even if they thought that at most they were an inch long, not so long.

Parents couldn’t believe their eyes from the amount of hair on his head. They took him to the hairdresser when he was only 8 weeks old. When most babies don’t have a hair on their head.

Parents of the child Sara Morris, a 36-year-old woman, and Joshua Jones, a 29-year-old man, said people often compliment them on their son’s beautiful hair.

Photo source from Mirror Mums Facebook

Oscar Jones, the child nicknamed Mowgli for his hair

We couldn’t believe how much hair he had when he was born! It’s not something you see very often! Her hair was, and still is, very thick and very black. Joshua and I have them brown, but still in this he looks more like dad.

Photo source from Mirror Mums Facebook

At 20 weeks Oscar is still a long hair.