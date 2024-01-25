Every year, around the world, about 12 million underage girls marry, according to UN records. In the United States, 300,000 child marriages were reported between 2000 and 2018, 86% of them involving girls of approximately 10 years old with older men.

Child marriage is legal in 40 of the 50 states in the United States. In California alone, more than 23,000 child marriages have taken place and this state is one in which there is no minimum age for marriage. However, various foundations and groups are fighting to create a law that prevents marriage before the age of 18.

In 2017, a law was presented that was not approved thanks to the intervention of the American Civil Liberties and Planned Parenthood Union association, which based its speech on the “fundamental right of all freedoms.”

The traditions of certain groups, linked to religion, are among the main reasons why marriage before the age of 18 is still allowed in the country. Growing up, most girls experience trauma as a result of an early childhood loss.

Although 80% of child marriages end in divorce, 35 North American states are fighting through their legislatures to make the minimum age for marriage 18 years old. Only Connecticut and Michigan have achieved this.



