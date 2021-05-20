Almost 5% of girls and adolescents in the country are married or live with boys who have been between 10 and 15 years. There are at least 230 thousand women under the age of 18 in this situation. The figure is derived from a study by the Foundation for the Study and Research of Women (FEIM) within the framework of the Marriages and Coexistence Unions Project in Argentina.

“Yet it is a subject that is invisible, and this has to do with their naturalization, with social and cultural facts that do not change. We try to analyze which are the family determining factors that favor these unions to see how these situations can be prevented“, explains Mabel Bianco, doctor and director of FEIM.

For Bianco, the most important thing is to insist that “unions with girls and adolescents are not seen as a form of abuse and violence, when in most cases they are “.

The study analyzed the relationship of these unions with problems such as school dropout, adolescent motherhood and the increase in gender violence. It was made based on data from the 2010 Census, the latest available,

Child Marriage includes tany formal or informal union in which one or both parties are under 18 years of age. It is forced if one or both of them did not consent freely. In children under 15 it is always forced since they have no capacity to consent.

“Ancestral and cultural mandates”

One of the conclusions of the study is that “child marriage or coexistence unions are considered to belong to the family and private sphere. The cultural and ancestral mandates still exist in many provinces and thestereotyped gender roles contribute to the persistence and naturalization of these marriages or unions at an early age in society. “

The research also highlights that the provinces of Misiones (7.2%), Chaco (6.9%) and Formosa (6.4%) lead the figures for girls and adolescent mothers who live in marriage or cohabitation. They are followed by Santa Fe and Entre Ríos (5.4%), Santiago del Estero and Corrientes (5.3%), Salta (5%), La Rioja (4.9%).

There are a relationship with teenage pregnancy. In the provinces of Tucumán, Entre Ríos, Misiones and Chaco there is a greater number of mothers under 20 years of age who are already living together.

Exposed to violence

Also there is a causality that brings the subject closer to violence. According to data from the Supreme Court of Justice, between 2017 and 2019 there were 119 girls and adolescents who were victims of femicide, both direct and linked, 72 girls and adolescents between 14 and 19 years old were direct victims of femicide. 50% of the hands of couples and former cohabitating couples.

“Around the 80-90% of girls and adolescents live with the aggressor and in most cases of violence and / or femicide they occur in the same homes and / or close relatives, “the study details.

That also adds; “Violence against girls under 14 years of age is carried out by parents and / or step-fathers and in adolescents between 15 and 18 years old, young men between 18 and 29 years old. The type of violence that prevails is physical and psychological, but also affectsn violence of a symbolic, sexual and economic nature, especially for the 15-19 age range. “It is estimated that the situation worsened with COVID.

With regard to violence between cohabitating adolescent relationships, According to Line 144, last year there were 688 calls from people under 18 years of age. In 50% of the cases, the aggressor was the partner, boyfriend or ex.

“An analysis is necessary on the intersectionality of girls and adolescents victims of violence (migrants, indigenous people, with disabilities). Although in the NEA and NOA regions, the cultural and ethnic factor influences, due to migration to other provinces it is difficult to know to what extent these factors continue to weigh in other areas. Poverty is also a determinant of these unions or marriages“, assures Bianco.

“Isolation, restriction of freedom and pregnancy position girls and adolescents in an unequal power relationship with their partners and the inability to access information, health care, education and their family networks, becoming a dangerous circle of violence. The latter was increased with COVID, “he adds.

Keeping girls in schools

For the specialist, one of the most important actions to avoid these situations is “to keep the girls in schools.” Also, “raise awareness about this problem, and denature it. We are not talking about this as if it were a harmful practice. ”

“It is clearly a form of violence towards them, who are going to be precocious mothers, who are going to drop out of school, who are going to increase poverty Bianco thinks. The least progress has been made in the fight against child sexual abuse. These couples are uneven there are still values ​​that are very involved but they have to be denatured “.

The FEIM study is supported by the UN Women Trust Fund to Fight Violence. According to Girls Not Brides – a global alliance of more than 1,500 civil society organizations in more than 100 countries – today more than 650 million women in the world are living the consequences of child, early and forced marriages and unions. They estimate that in 2030 there will be 150 million more girls and adolescents united.

