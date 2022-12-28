The winter season is the time of gifts. Whether it’s family, office or friend exchanges, almost everyone gives and receives. It is a season that stands out especially for the little ones, who are waiting for Santa Claus, the Three Wise Men or their favorite magical character. On this occasion, a child received a Xbox Series S as a Christmas present, and as incredible as it sounds, he didn’t like it one bit.

We know that gifts are often disappointing because sometimes children don’t get what they asked for. However, sometimes they at least receive something small, sometimes nothing. We know exactly what Christmas gifts depend on and an Xbox Series S would definitely have to be something special.

Although, in this case it did not turn out that way at all. Some think that maybe the guy is a PS lover and would like a PS5. Perhaps you longed for the most powerful Xbox console, we are aware of the criticism that the Xbox Series S receives.

However, despite all this, no one would think that an Xbox Series S as a Christmas gift would bring such a negative reaction. And it is that there are other types of videos with the boys opening their gifts, which are usually a terrible joke, but in reverse. There are a lot of clips where they use console boxes and stuff anything minor inside. That is usually a hard blow of dissatisfaction and disappointment for the little ones.

Source: Microsoft

And while this case could have been more light-hearted, it wasn’t. The boy reacted very angrily. He did not accept the Xbox Series S from him. Something quite amazing.

How much does an Xbox Series X cost?

It depends on what season you buy it and in the department store, but the regular price is $14,699 MXN.

By your side, the Xbox Series XS is around $13,995 MXN.

