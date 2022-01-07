Bardomecchia, an autopsy was performed on the body of the 2-month-old baby who died of an illness: what emerged

It was performed on Wednesday 5 January, the autopsy on the body of the baby just 2 months, which is died between the arms of his mother. He had a sickness sudden and despite the intervention of the health workers, with the helicopter rescue, there was nothing for him to do.

A loss indeed heartbreaking which shocked the family, but also the people who witnessed the scene. Many are interventions for to help the little one.

The drama of this family took place on the day of Sunday 2 January. Just as the parents had gone out and were aboard the ski slopes of Field Smith, to Bardonecchia, in the province of Turin.

The couple had taken advantage of the sunny day and high temperatures, to get the baby to do one walk.

However, just as Mom was holding it In his arms, the tragedy that shocked everyone has occurred. The child, who was called Giacomo, has accused of an illness and the mother and father soon became alarmed.

They started to to shout and those present, who immediately went to see what was happening, promptly called the 118. Doctors arrived at the scene immediately, even with a helicopter rescue. They tried to revive him for 45 long minutes, but his heart never started beating again.

The cause behind the death of the baby of just 2 months

The doctors who arrived at the place where the tragedy took place, unfortunately, could not do anything for to save the little one. In the end they could only see its tragic and sudden death.

The prosecutor has decided to dispose the autopsy on the body. The examination was performed on the day of Wednesday 5th January and from this came the cause which led to the death of little Giacomo.

The coroner did not detect anomalies. Precisely for this reason he found that the death occurred for the SIDS, the so-called Sudden Cradle Syndrome of the Newborn. A rare condition which can usually affect children for up to one year.