America is once again shaken and the debate on too free access to weapons returns in the country with stars and stripes. A 9 year old shoots and another 6 year old for life. The tragedy took place in Jacksonville, IN Florida. The rush to the hospital could not save the young victim’s life.

According to what was reconstructed by the police, the 9-year-old boy would have found one loaded gun. No one knows if she was kept under lock and key at home or if she was hidden or otherwise well protected and the child still managed to access the firearm.

What is known is that the 9-year-old boy with the gun hit another six-year-old boy in their home in Jacksonville, Florida. Emergency services were immediately called and the injured little patient was rushed to the hospital.Shands Hospital of the University of Florida.

Despite the rescuers, we quickly reached the house where this terrible tragedy took place and despite the efforts of doctors in hospital, the six-year-old boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The injuries sustained from the gunshot that exploded against the little boy were too serious and the six-year-old became a beautiful angel too soon. Upset the families and the local community.

Officers were called at about 2:45 pm on Monday to a home in the 5500 block of South Shady Pine Street on the Westside. The six-year-old boy was hit on the head.