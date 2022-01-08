Drama in the province of Novara, a 15-month-old girl who died after a piece of bread blocked her trachea

A truly dramatic episode took place on the day of the Epiphany, Thursday 6 January. Unfortunately one girl just 15 months, call Emma Lo Russo is suffocated dead from a piece of bread, which blocked her windpipe. The attempts of the doctors who intervened for her turned out to be useless.

A heartbreaking loss, which shook the 5 families who live in the same cottage and also the community. The intervening investigators have also ordered the autopsy on the little girl’s body.

According to information released by some local media, the drama unfolded around 12, from Thursday 6 January. Precisely a Cascina Guzzafame, in the Romentino area, in the province of Novara.

It was supposed to be a day full of fun and carefree for the family and their 2 children aged 6 and 15 months. But at some point, something happened really terrible.

Mom gave the little one a piece of bread, but for reasons still to be clarified, that mouthful went sideways. The parents soon realized this and frightened, they went to the street screaming, with the hope that someone could do something.

Their neighbors, when they understood the severity of the affair, they quickly alerted the 118. The doctor tried to guide them in the first few maneuvers resuscitation.

The tragic death of the 15-month-old girl and the investigation of the affair

Rescuers tried to revive her once again, but their attempts were useless. In fact, it is precisely in his home that they could not help but ascertain the tragic death.

The police and the magistrate on duty. The latter to clarify the exact cause after the death of the child, he decided to dispose the autopsy.

Precisely for this reason the little body of the little girl was transferred to themorgue of Novara. However, an initial examination revealed that Emma Lo Rossu died for suffocation, because of a bite he has obstructed trachea.