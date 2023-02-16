The sad story of little Andriy, the 13-year-old left alone at home: he lived among excrement and dirt without adults

A truly heartbreaking story is the one that has been made known in the last few hours and which has as its protagonist a 13-year-old named Andriy. Unfortunately she lived alone at home with no one, since her father had returned home for the war and her mother worked in the province of Verona.

A really sad story that is obviously making the rounds social. After the arrival of law enforcement officers in the house, a heartbreaking picture of the situation emerged, which he brought to custody of the child to social services.

The facts actually began in September of last yearprecisely in a house located in the province of Treviso. They had come to Italy fromUkraine.

The father, however, in the spring of that same year, had returned home to try to give his contribution. Her mother, however, had found Work in the province of Verona.

Because of this, the child had found himself living fully Alone. They were with him a dog, two cats and some rabbits. He had no social life and was not even enrolled in a school.

A woman came to him twice a week, to bring him the expense and everything he needed.

The discovery of neighbors about little Andriy

The neighbors began to have suspicions when they saw a child who is looked out the windowsat the door for a few moments to pick up the shopping bags and also hearing the voices about him, while perhaps talking on the phone with his mother.

Suspicious and above all worried, they asked for the intervention of the police. Officers arrived at the scene promptly, but when they entered the house they made the heartbreaking discovery. The little one lived in the dirt and excrement. With no one to take care of him.

The 48-year-old mother of Ukrainian origin has now been denounced for the crime of child abandonment. He risks a penalty 6 years of imprisonment. The child, on the other hand, is now entrusted to the social services who are taking care of him.