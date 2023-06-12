“If I don’t work, my family will starve. With my income I am paying the rent for our house and ensuring food for myself and my mother. That’s why I keep working in the store.” This harsh sentence is from Sumaya, from Bangladesh. She is 14 years old and for two years she has been working in a clothing store. She now lives happier and more relaxed, despite the many hours she spends on her feet: she has stopped working as a domestic worker and her bosses do not physically mistreat her as they did in her old job.

The case of Sumaya is that of so many boys and girls, like Sétou, Kabir, or Anne, who live in countries like Mali, India or Burkina Faso. Sumaya, within her fragile situation, at least now lives less threatened. Others are not as lucky. Like them, in the world there are 160 million boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 —63 million girls and 97 million boys, according to the ILO and Unicef— who work. It is about one in 10, and among them, almost half perform hazardous work.

In it World Day Against Child Labor, one more year, we have to lament a phenomenon that does not diminish. The Sustainable Development Goals set the goal of eradicating child labor in 2025, that is, two years from now. However, everything indicates that on that date there will still be 140 million children working.

More than a third of the boys and girls in child labor situations are not in school. Those who do hazardous work are even less likely to attend school

Child labor constitutes a violation of children’s rights, damages their well-being and is harmful to their integral development. We are not talking about the work that a child does punctually and lightly, such as replenishing food or sewing a dress, or about tasks that, if carried out properly, can even contribute to the learning and socialization of children and adolescents. We are talking about those who deprive children of their fundamental rights, such as education, protection, participation and health, without forgetting leisure and play, which are so important at this stage. We are talking about eradicating a job that does not always guarantee their access to medicine, food, and adequate clothing, and exposes them to accidents and illnesses due to its harsh conditions (excessive hours, handling heavy or dangerous material, exposure to adverse weather conditions). One who separates them from their fathers and mothers or other relatives, making them live in hostile environments, and without secure relationships with peers or trusted adults. This mix leads to greater exposure to violence of all kinds, including sexual violence. We are also talking about eradicating extreme forms of rights violations such as commercial sexual exploitation and forced recruitment into armed groups.

Child labor stemming from a combination of causes—the lack of appropriate laws, or their implementation, the lack of resources and the informal nature of the economy, gaps in social protection and education systems, social norms, and practices harmful—is exacerbated in crisis situations: the risk of child labor for those living in conflict-affected countries is three times higher than the global average.

The covid-19 crisis it has caused a slowdown in progress towards the elimination of child labor and its worst forms. Although it is true that regions of the world such as Asia or the Americas registered a reduction in the incidence of child labor, there are great disparities between regions, and at a global level, the fight against this phenomenon is stagnant. In sub-Saharan Africa, where the incidence is highest, it has increased in recent years and now affects 23.9% of children. There is also a disparity in the age groups, with a worrying increase in children between the ages of 5 and 11 now working around the world. At that age, the fair thing is to play, benefit from a protective environment and attend school.

More than a third of the boys and girls in a situation of child labor are not in school and those who do hazardous work are even less likely to attend school. Child labor affects access to school, as well as attendance and maintenance. It prevents childhood from learning properly and happily. That is why it is so important to guarantee a safe, inclusive and quality education for all boys and girls. Compulsory education must be ensured up to a certain age —the same age under which work is prohibited—, and systems must be strengthened so that education respects the needs of those boys and girls who join after work experiences. Continuity must be guaranteed for adolescents who want to continue studying, reinforce professional or technical training systems, and provide access to secure employment.

It is necessary to educate from the root, promoting dialogue and activating listening with all the actors, especially with those who know the most about the risks: the children themselves. It is time to accelerate efforts to make them aware of their rights, to protect themselves and their peers. We have to combat their invisibility, listening and understanding what they tell us, in order to learn about their realities, strengthen their capacities and support their initiatives. It is crucial that they be given the space to defend their right to education, but also to a decent job, which means a minimum wage, security conditions and a guarantee of hours appropriate to their age and development.

Laurence Cambianica is a specialist in Educo Protection Programs.

