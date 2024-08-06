Mexico City.- The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Cancun reported yesterday that they arrested the two subjects accused of participating in the shooting that caused the death of a 12-year-old boy on a beach in the hotel zone.

The detainees Julio César “La Bomba” and Bryan Jair “El Frijol”, linked to the crimes of extortion and drug dealing in the region, belong to rival gangs, which led to the confrontation on July 28 on the beaches of the Riu hotel, and ended in the death of the child Santiago, who was vacationing with his family.

“Four men on board two jet skis arrived at the beach area of ​​a hotel, where Julio César “N” was, where the groups again confronted each other and a minor was injured without being the target of the aggressors and died,” it was stated in a statement.

On July 28, at around 2:30 p.m., the subjects fired their weapons despite the fact that the place was full of tourists, including the family of the boy Santiago, who was shot in the stomach in the lounge area.

It was reported that both Julio César “La Bomba” and Bryan Jair, “El Frijol”, had also faced each other on a bus on July 1, which resulted in the death of one hitman and the death of a passenger who was caught in the middle of the shootout.

On that occasion, “La Bomba” was on board a bus in the Punta Cancún area, on Kukulcán Boulevard, when upon arriving at the Playa Tortugas bus stop, six individuals from another criminal group got on, including “El Frijol,” which caused the shootout in the middle of the tourist area.

In addition to these two subjects, José Andrés “N” and Luis Ángel “N” were also arrested for possession of narcotics.

“The four detainees, along with the evidence collected, were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for their possible participation in aggravated homicide, extortion, crimes against health in the form of drug dealing, among other crimes. Their legal situation will be defined within the constitutional term provided,” added the FGE.