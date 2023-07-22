A child died during a heavy wind with rain in the city of Novi Sad in northern Serbia, five more people were rescued. This was reported on July 21 by the Serbian newspaper “Evening News”.

“A child at the age of 12 died tonight in front of a building in Novi Sad, the body was found next to the wires,” the journalists report.

It is still unknown whether he was struck by electricity or lightning, he was found next to the installations. The investigation is ongoing.

Special services managed to save five people, including two children, said Stojan Milovac, commander of the Novi Sad fire brigade.

The incident occurred due to a storm with a thunderstorm, which was accompanied by lightning strikes, strong winds and heavy rain. As a result of bad weather, a tree was blown away by the wind, it fell on a taxi where the children were.

Another rescued is a kiosk worker on the Danube embankment, where the trunk collapsed. The victim has a leg injury.

