A child died in a school bus accident in the Erzgebirge. © Mike Müller/TNN/dpa

A school bus collides with a gritting vehicle and crashes into a tree – one student dies and many are injured. The weather may have contributed to the cause of the accident.

Sehmatal – A child was killed in an accident with a school bus in the Erzgebirge on Tuesday morning. The victim is a student, the police said. In addition, two adults, including the bus driver, were seriously injured. At least ten other schoolchildren were injured and taken to hospital as a precaution. Police did not release the age of the boy who was killed or the injured.

The bus collided with a winter service vehicle in Sehmatal, a police spokesman said. The bus then crashed head-on into a tree. The impact was so severe that the front two meters of the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The cause of the accident has not yet been clarified. According to the police’s initial assessment, the road was slippery at the time of the accident. The accident service is on site and is investigating, a police spokesman said.

On Tuesday morning, rain caused black ice on numerous roads in the high regions of Saxony. “In the morning, the precipitation was converted from snow to rain by a layer of warm air at around 1,500 meters,” explained Florian Engelmann from the German Weather Service when asked. If the rain falls on cleared, exposed roads, which have a temperature below zero degrees, especially in the higher altitudes, it becomes extremely slippery. dpa