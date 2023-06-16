Child killed in Rome, Luca Bizzarri: “No to hangings on social media, the judges must condemn”

Luca Bizzarri’s stance on the Casal Palocco accident is being debated. On Twitter, the comedian lashed out against those who give “a judgment on an accident whose dynamics are not yet known”.

An opinion that runs counter to the wave of indignation mounted on social media after the accident that took place on Wednesday afternoon in Rome, in which a five-year-old boy lost his life. The car in which the child was with his mother and sister was hit by a Lamborghini SUV, driven by a group of youtubers who were recording a “challenge” for their YouTube channel. Currently the only suspect is the head of the crew, 20-year-old Matteo Di Pietro, on charges of vehicular homicide.

“These are our times: flaunting, being over the top, demonstrating who knows what for a handful of likes more”, the opinion of Francesco Giubilei, a young right-wing commentator and, until last week, consultant to the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano. “Excuse me, but do you know the dynamics of the accident? Because the only ostentation I see here, up to now, is hers”, Bizzarri’s clear answer, “is passing judgment on an accident whose dynamics are not yet known. You’re not looking for easy consensus on a tragedy, are you?” The actor then invited us to “go beyond the titles” by responding to Giubilei’s accusation of defending youtubers, whom he instead judged as “criminals”.

“I didn’t defend anyone, little genius. And if guilty they will get the punishment they deserve. Then there are those who, for four likes to help their career, play the jackal from the top of their purity on a tragedy, for those the punishment is their own ridiculous social position “, reiterated Bizzarri, who continued to defend his positions with other users as well. “Time is unhealthy not only because morons insult life and stain themselves with a horror,” he wrote. “Time is unhealthy even for the troglodytes around, those who ‘not throwing the first stone broke the fuck'”.

And again: “I have never reduced gravity, nor declassified as a stunt. I talked about us, not the boys. If you feel morally superior enough to throw that stone, I said I envy you. I don’t and, think how crazy, I expect judges to condemn them. But that’s how I am, I don’t like hangings on social networks, I’m a strange fact”.