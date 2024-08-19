Mexico City— A child was killed and at least eight people were injured during an organized crime attack on a migrant van yesterday in the municipality of Tubutama, in the northwestern region of Sonora.

The state prosecutor’s office reported that the attack occurred during the early morning against the migrants who were traveling in a white van on the stretch of highway from Tubutama to Sáric.

“The vehicle was attacked with firearms, resulting in the death of a minor and injuries to eight people, five men and three women,” the statement said.

“Security forces from all three levels of government are conducting an operation to locate and arrest the criminal group that attacked the migrants,” he said.

The deployment was aerial and land.

According to the first official reports, the murdered minor was Mexican, originally from Campeche.

The rest of the migrants injured by firearms are originally from Haiti.

In images posted on social media, it was recorded how the shot-up truck was completely burned while being picked up by a tow truck in this region that has suffered constant attacks on citizens on its roads.

Last July, a family of American tourists were shot on the stretch of highway from Sonoyta to Caborca, at kilometer 178.