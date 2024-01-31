Matteo Di Pietro, the 20-year-old linked to the YouTuber collective Theborderline, who on 14 June last was driving the rented Lamborghini SUV which hit a Smart car in Casal Palocco, killing a five-year-old, has agreed to a sentence of 4 years and 4 months. years that he was on board together with his mother and little sister, who were injured. The sentence, for the crimes of aggravated vehicular homicide and injuries, was ratified by the investigating judge of Rome. Di Pietro was granted general mitigating circumstances.



Five YouTubers run over a Smart car to make a video on social media, a child dies: the twenty-year-old driving tested positive for drugs. One of the boys: “Indescribable trauma” June 15, 2023

According to what emerged after the accident, the young man driving the supercar had taken drugs. The cell phones of him and the boys in the car were seized in an attempt to reconstruct the tragedy.