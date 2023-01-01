Home page World

Of: Stella Henrich

The police in Wetzlar asks: Who knows this man? Please contact the Wetzlar police department for information, phone 06441 – 9180. © Dillenburg police

An unknown man approaches a two-year-old in a playground and wants to take him with him. Now the police are looking for the suspect.

Dillenburg (Hesse) – The case occurred on November 13, 2022 in Schöffengrund-Schwalbach in central Hesse (Lahn-Dill district). A nightmare for every mother and father. On that date, a mother was with her two-year-old son on Sunday morning at the playground on “Am Weißen Stein” street. While the child was playing, an unknown man apparently spoke to the boy, took him by the hand and wanted to leave the playground with him.

The mother recognized the precarious situation with presence of mind, because according to a press release from the Lahn-Dill police department, the man is said to have picked up the child and tried to run away with him. Luckily for the woman, an attentive witness got in the way of the stranger and was able to stop him. The mother grabbed the child again while the stranger fled.

The search for strangers continues: the police create a phantom image

The investigators are currently unable to provide any information on the motive of the man and potential child kidnapper. The police have now made a phantom image of the unknown and are asking witnesses for help.

The man is described as follows:

180cm tall

50 to 60 years old

Normal stature

Thick, full hair with a gray sheen

Three-day beard

Bushy eyebrows

Black jogging suit from the brand “Nike”

Search for strangers with a phantom image: who noticed anything?

Witnesses who can provide information about the unknown are asked to contact the police in Wetzlar. The man was apparently on the footpath at the playground. The police want to know who noticed the situation between 10:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The Wetzlar police are also asking the witness who stopped the man and then spoke to the mother to contact the police. At the time of the incident, another woman is said to have been in the playground with her daughter. She is also asked to report to the police.

Please send all information to the Wetzlar criminal police on telephone: (06441) 9180 or any other police station!

