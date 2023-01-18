The world of arcade either little machines Unfortunately, it is no longer so common, with large rooms that have closed due to the fact that video games are already advancing hand in hand with consoles, cell phones, and computers. However, there are still little stores that continue to keep these machines, including the hostile attitudes of people who do not know how to lose.

This is how we go to the state of veracruzspecifically to Tejocote. Place where two children were competing in the machines, until one has beaten the other and until then everything normal. Well, the boy stayed to continue playing, while the one who did not win returned to his house to take a firearm from his father and strike down the other upon returning to the establishment.

After this event the authorities set out to find the defendant known as Samuel “N”, who after committing the criminal act fled with his father from the municipality of La Perla. This happened on January 15 and the governor cuitlahuac Garciaassures that they are already being sought and everything will be executed according to the law.

On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased person are saying their last goodbye to the boy, in fact, they found it surprising and outrageous to hear the way their son lost his life. So surely soon we will know more about this unfortunate case.

This Tuesday friends and family said their last goodbye to 11-year-old Samuel, shot to death by another minor with whom he was playing slot machines in La Perla, #Veracruz; His friend got angry when he lost, went to his house to get a gun from his dad and shot him. pic.twitter.com/DGOWe1Hepx — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) January 18, 2023

Via: info

Editor’s note: Something that is well known is that since the 80s and 90s, people took this hostile behavior, but the most that was reached was to shout profanity or even a slight hit. However, these attitudes already go one way, which indicates that something is wrong in the Nile house, especially for having a weapon so close at hand.