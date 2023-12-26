Christmas has come and gone, and with it, hundreds of videos of children celebrating the gifts that Santa and his family gave them. Some of them were happy to see the average gift under the tree, others were excited by the surprise of something they had not even imagined. However, there were also those who were disappointed by not receiving what they wanted. This is the case of a child who received a PlayStation 5 instead of a PC.

On social networks, a video has become a trend when it shows a couple of children opening their Christmas gifts. Although the youngest was happy with the amount of gifts, The oldest was disappointed to see that instead of his desired PC, he found a brand new PlayStation 5.

This kid wanted a gaming PC instead of a PS5 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h3oTT7LtXz — Jez (@JezCorden) December 25, 2023

The video has attracted attention, as it is a strong contrast to most of the reactions we have seen over the past few days. Although the possibility that this is a hoax created to attract the attention of the internet is not ruled out, there is also the possibility that the child's reaction is genuineand are not happy with the opportunity to have the only console where it is possible to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

While it is disappointing to not receive the gift you wanted, you should not react negatively either. The intention is what counts, and when someone gives you something like a PlayStation 5, it doesn't hurt to demand a PC, or any other gift.

