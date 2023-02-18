Milan, the mother of the 17-month-old girl hospitalized with abrasions, confirms her version again: she didn’t want to hurt her

On Thursday 16 February the second hearing was held for the mother of the 17 month old baby, admitted to the hospital with abrasions. The 27-year-old also on this occasion, she wanted to tell her version of her, repeating that she actually didn’t want to hurt her.

The little girl is currently in a protected facility, after being discharged from the hospital. The judge also ordered the Suspension for custody to his parents, in fact now they are looking for a new family.

From what has emerged in the last few hours of the investigations, the little girl has been hospitalized in the last 6 months three different hospitals. She had some weird ones abrasions on the body.

It was her mother who took her to the emergency room, asking the doctors why she had that kind of problem. All the while, they gave her proper treatment, but the doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her from the exams.

Only after being admitted to the Polyclinic of Milan did they begin to have gods suspects on the mother. The agents placed hidden cameras in the room and discovered that it was her hurt her.

From the footage, the woman can be seen pulling out a un spray deodorant from a sock and sprays it on her daughter’s body at close range. It was precisely that harmful substance that caused her abrasions.

The investigation into the story of the 17-month-old girl with abrasions

The police placed the arrests for the woman, but she immediately denied any accuse. On Thursday 16 February you presented yourself before the magistrate for a second time, but you insisted on saying that you he didn’t want to hurt her.

His lawyer Vincent Sparaco as well as opposing the adoption into another family, he asked that it be placed in the home of some of their relatives.

He also asked for his client a psychiatric expertise and that house arrest is arranged for the mother at the home of some relatives. The judge rejected the first request, because he considers the woman dangerous for the company.

There will be more updates on this sad story.