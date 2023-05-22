Breakthrough in the case of Ryan, the injured child in Ventimiglia, while he was with his grandmother and partner. Some investigations carried out on the car in which the little one was traveling would have made it possible to find important traces to make a change and understand what happened. According to the hypothesis of the investigators, in fact, the child would have been injured jumping out of the cockpit of the medium.

On the bodywork of the car in which the 5-year-old boy was traveling on December 19, they found some biological traces. The technicians of the Genoa scientific police team inspected every inch of the gray Ford Fiesta of the 75-year-old companion of the child’s paternal grandmother.

Both the 67-year-old grandmother and the 75-year-old man are under investigation for aggravated injuries. Ryan stayed admitted to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa for days, with a fracture in his left arm, injuries to eight vertebrae, the spleen and lung and a brain trauma.

There Imperia Attorney’s Office in recent days he received the scientific report. Biological traces were found inside the Fiesta. And they also found them on the bodywork and this could turn the investigation around.

The initial hypothesis of a beating by grandparents it had already been denied. The other theory, which now seems to be confirmed, is that Ryan, while he was going to his father’s house, tried to throw himself from the speeding car, then overwhelmed by the wheels of the vehicle.

The investigators hoped to be able to get information from the child as well, after his discharge from the hospital. But Ryan never told anything about what happened: he didn’t do it with his parents, with the doctors, with the forensic psychiatrist.

Perhaps the child is afraid of the consequences his story could have. Even the grandmother never answered the questions, while the partner provided several conflicting versions, until deciding to remain silent. That morning, however, Ryan had already fled to the street in his barefoot pajamas.