A child who was injured in a gas explosion in a private house in Ingushetia died on Tuesday, May 30, in a hospital.

Upon the death of a 10-year-old child injured in a gas explosion, a criminal case has been opened, reports SU IC RF by region.

The case was initiated on the grounds of the crime of “providing services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person through negligence.” This article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation provides for up to six years in prison.

Forensic experts in a private one-story residential building where the explosion occurred, found traces of corrosion of the metal of a pipe in an underground gas pipeline, from where, according to preliminary data, a gas leak occurred, the department added.

A gas explosion occurred in a private house in the rural settlement of Yandare, Ingushetia, on Monday, May 29. Two people were hurt.