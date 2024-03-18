(ANSA) – GENOA, MARCH 18 – The fan who two days ago threw a firecracker, injuring an 8-year-old boy during the match between Bari and Sampdoria, has been identified and reported. He is a 33 year old Sampdoria fan. The man, defended by the lawyer Matteo Carpi, was reported for violating stadium regulations regarding explosive material. This morning the police showed up at the door of his home in Genoa and took him to the police station. The episode happened during the first half of the football match valid for the 30th day of the Serie B championship. Immediately rescued, the child was transported to the Bari Polyclinic where abrasions were found on his legs. (HANDLE). Y9L-CH