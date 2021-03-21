In Krasnodar, a car driver rammed five cars parked near a store, and a two-year-old girl was injured in an accident. This was announced on Sunday, March 21, at the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The culprit of the accident was a 35-year-old local resident, who was also injured in the collision.

“Moving along Chekistov Avenue, he allowed an exit to the parking lot of the supermarket, where he ran into five parked vehicles,” the message says.

As noted REN TV, child seats were installed in each of the five parked cars. The cars were literally crushed after the ramming.

The injured child was hospitalized. According to preliminary data, the child received cuts from the broken glass.

The culprit of the accident himself claims that he does not remember how he lost control and crashed into cars. Presumably, he passed out during the trip.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

