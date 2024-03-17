Child in vegetative state after eating cheese: pediatrician on trial for refusing to visit him

A pediatrician from the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento was sent to trial by the preliminary hearing judge Enrico Borrelli on charges of injury and refusal of official acts in the context of the affair of a child who has been in a vegetative state since 2017 due to a piece of cheese made with raw milk.

The reports it Corriere del Trentino. The doctor, according to the reconstruction of the prosecutor Maria Colpani reported by the information site, “would have refused to visit the little boy at the Santa Chiara hospital in very serious conditions despite the request of a colleague and this would have caused a delay in the diagnosis of the disease Seu (hemolytic-uremic syndrome, the one from which the child is affected, ed.) discovered only three days later, and therefore at the beginning of therapy”.

On June 5, 2017, the child in question, who was 4 years old at the timehad felt ill after eating a piece of “Due Laghi” cheese contaminated by the Escherichia coli bacterium. Taken to the hospital in Cles (Trento), he remained under observation for a few hours, but then, since the doctors realized the seriousness of the situation, he was transferred to the Santa Chiara hospital. Here, the pediatrician refused to visit him.

For the affair, in December, the former president of the Coredo social dairy, Lorenzo Biasi, and the cheesemaker Gianluca Fornasari were sentenced by the Justice of the Peace of Cles to pay a fine of 2,478 euros. Instead, the pediatrician will defend herself in a trial; the hearing has been set for April 24.