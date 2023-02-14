Another little miracle. A girl in Syria saved under the rubble Alone thanks to the sister, who shielded her with his body. She has it protected with his arm and sadly she didn’t make it. The older sister died in a last ditch attempt to save her little sister’s life. For rescuers, these are real miracles.

This little miracle comes to us from Jandiris, a city north of Aleppo, a Syrian town first affected by 12 years of civil war, and then by last Monday’s earthquake. THE White Helmets they recounted a truly incredible rescue.

The little girl was under the rubble of his house. With her was the lifeless body of her older sister. The girl, in all probability, during her shock hugged her in a last desperate attempt to save her. And this gesture protected his little sister from being crushed by her.

Her little sister sacrificed herself… Incredible moments to save a little girl who was in her sister’s lap.

These are the words of the rescuers. The White Helmets are very active in the northeastern area of ​​Syria. In the video made during the rescue, rescuers can be seen literally snatching the child from the arms of her sister who, unfortunately, lost her life under the rubble of their home.

The rescue phase is about to come to an end, however, even if there are still several stories of miracle rescues many hours after the earthquake.

