Drama in Benevento, a one-year-old child in serious condition due to a head injury: the reconstruction of what happened

He is fighting for his life one baby just one year, who unfortunately is in desperate condition after a head injury. Given the situation, the doctors decided to alert the police, which coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating the whole affair.

Truly terrible news, that is it widespread in these last hours, since there has been a worsening sudden in the condition of the little one.

According to information released by the newspaper The Republicthe drama happened approx 10 days ago. Precisely in the home of the family located in the city of Benevento. But now he is hospitalized at the Santobono hospital in Naples.

The parents were at home and for them it was a day like any other. However, they told investigators that while he was standing playing with another child, he dropped one brush on the head.

They chose to take him to the FateBeneFratelli emergency room for a checkup. After a first visit, the doctors decided to hospitalize him, but only as a precaution. In fact, his condition did not appear to be serious.

But within just 10 days, a terrible one arrived worsening. In fact, at first his transfer to the Rummo hospital in Benevento was arranged. However, immediately afterwards they chose to admit him to the Santobono of Naples, in the ward of intensive care.

Investigations for the one-year-old boy hospitalized for a head injury

The little one when he arrived at this new hospital was senseless and now, unfortunately, it is struggling for his life.

The doctors chose to alert the police, which coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, immediately started the investigations for what happened. They listened to both parents, but there reconstruction doesn’t seem to be clear.

From the story of the mother and father, the child was playing with one of his own peer. When suddenly the latter managed to catch one Brush and to play he threw it on the baby’s head, but it will be necessary to understand the reason for this sudden worsening of conditions.