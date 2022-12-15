Home page World

Of: Michelle Brey

A toddler in Austria is fighting five infections at the same time. (Iconic image) © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Corona, RSV, the flu: There are some diseases in circulation in Germany and Austria. One toddler was particularly badly hit.

Vienna/Munich – The acute shortage of beds in children’s hospitals in Germany has been causing a stir for weeks. The background is the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). A wave of infections with shortness of breath in children pushes intensive care units to their limits. In response, the German Child Protection Association called for a “quick financial emergency program” at the beginning of December.

But not only in Germany, but also in Austria, the health system is under great pressure. RSV, corona and flu: A triple virus wave is overrunning Austria. Meanwhile, a doctor from Vienna reports on a strange case of illness in the children’s ward. Accordingly, a small child not only fights with the corona virus, with RSV and influenza, but also with two other diseases at the same time.

Exceptional case in Austria: Baby falls ill with five infections at the same time

Judith Aberle from the Medical University of Vienna announced via Twitter that she had seen the findings of a small child with a fivefold viral infection. Several newspapers reported unanimously on this.

As a result, the virologist wrote on Tuesday (December 23) on the social media platform: “Today I saw the findings of a small child with a PCR-confirmed fivefold infection for the first time: enteroviruses, Sars-CoV-2, influenza A, RSV and adenoviruses. “There is no further information about the age or gender of the child.

Enteroviruses and Adenoviruses – What is it? As the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) writes, most infections pass through enteroviruses without symptoms. “The enteroviruses can cause non-specific febrile illnesses, sometimes with an exanthema (skin rash). But they can also cause a number of diseases, some of which have typical symptoms. Respiratory diseases that trigger enteroviruses “can be mild, but also as a severe flu-like infection”. See also Column | Lisje is in a box adenoviruses can trigger a so-called adenovirus conjunctivitis (eye flu). According to LGL, the viruses are mostly “transmitted via smear or droplet infection”. The LGL also writes about the clinical picture: “Those affected suffer from infectious conjunctivitis and corneal inflammation, which almost always heals completely after 2-4 weeks. The eye is red and there is a foreign body sensation with itching or burning, in about half of the cases the infection also spreads to the second eye.”

How stressful a fivefold infection must be for the body of a small child is obvious. There were enough warnings of a combined wave of the corona virus and influenza before autumn 2022. Whether a fivefold infection is an exception remains uncertain for the time being. (mbr)