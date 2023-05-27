All investigations are underway for the excruciating and sudden del child of alone 5 years hit by the tractor, with a neighbor driving. At first the man told what happened, but shortly after during the interrogation, he exercised the right not to answer.

The driver of the farm equipment was doing some jobs in his company. For them it seemed to be a day like any other.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he invested little Diego who was riding his in those minutes bicycle. She was playing close to home, like she always did.

However, he got too close to that vehicle and the man driving he didn’t realize it at all. As a result, she collided with him and shortly afterward ran over him. He just couldn’t avoid it.

Unfortunately, the conditions of the child appeared immediately a lot serious. On the spot, in addition to the ambulance, the intervention of the air ambulance was also requested, which transported the little one to the hospital in an emergency Greater from Bologna.

But it is precisely in this hospital that a few hours later, Diego exhaled his last breath. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit, but i crush injuries reportedthey did not let him escape.

The investigation into the death of the 5-year-old boy

The family friend and neighbor, who was driving that tractor, didn’t realize at all what was going on. happening. At first saw it shockto the agents he said: “A noise, I went down and saw the tragedy!”

Despite this first initial statement, during the first interrogation with the investigators, together with his lawyer he availed himself the right not to answer.

Consequently, the prosecutor of the case decided to enter him in the register of suspects. The crime alleged for him is that of culpable crime. To reconstruct exactly what happened, the police are waiting for theautopsy and film consultancy.