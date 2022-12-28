Child goes viral for heartfelt interpretation of Amanda Miguel’s song

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The video of the child singing “Castillos” by Amanda Miguel with a wounded cry was shared by the singer on Instagram.
Who hurt him so much? Internet users wonder when they see the little boy sing aloud with pain.
Who hurt him so much? Internet users wonder when they see the little boy sing aloud with pain.
December 28, 2022, 04:36 PM
A video of a man has gone viral on social media. Mexican boy singing ‘Castillos’ with a lot of feelinga classic by Amanda Miguel.
Little Chuco was in what seems to be the patio of his house in Puebla, Mexico, playing with his tricycle, when he was surprised by his sister singing out loud: “My king was a stone monster, with a stone heart, he paid for my love with stones”.
The child’s interpretation has captivated netizenswho stand out in great pain that reflects in their expressions.
“Who hurt that child so much”, “Chucho represents me when there is a song that reaches me”, “Not even Amanda Miguel gave him as much feeling as he did” and “Chucho, we are with you” are some of the comments he has received the video on TikTok.
The clip, which ends with the boy laughing when he is discovered singing, already has more than 14 million views, almost two million “likes” and more than 25,000 comments.
Of course, Internet users took on the task of making the footage reach the very Amanda Miguel, who shared it on her Instagram account and stressed: “It’s divine.”

