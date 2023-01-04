Genoa – “I’ll only tell you one thing, that I’m innocent. I didn’t hurt the child and that’s it”. The companion of the grandmother of the 6-year-old boy from Ventimiglia who was hospitalized with very serious injuries after the beatings suffered on the 19th told La Vita in Diretta – the program hosted by Alberto Matano on Rai1 last December by the man, according to investigators.The man (75 years old) is under investigation for very serious injuries, a crime also disputed against his grandmother, in competition.

“I never hit the kid, not even with a slap, never“. The man denied having confessed to the assault, which would have occurred because he wouldn’t let him work. “I was locked in a room, because I was doing some work behind the door. The baby was in her bed and the grandmother told him ‘love come eat’ and since she didn’t answer us she went to call him and we didn’t find him. We don’t know what happened. I just said what I knew.”

The man denied hitting the child with a curtain rod: “My curtain fell while I was putting it back, but I didn’t hit the child. I’ve never touched this child, I raised him, how do I harm this creature? This child was my life and everyone knows it”. Could it have been the grandmother? “I don’t think so, I don’t know, I would rule it out”.