The desperate appeal of the father of the 6-year-old boy, found unconscious in the street: his words

These are days of great agony that the family members of a family are experiencing baby of alone 6 years, who unfortunately is hospitalized in very serious conditions. The father in a desperate appeal wanted to ask anyone who saw something to come forward.

The episode shocked thousands of people, but especially the relatives of the child. Now they’re praying for Good news by the doctors of Gaslini in Genoa.

The events occurred on the day of Monday 19th December. Precisely in the grandparents’ house, which is located in the small town of Ventimigliain the province of Genoa.

The child was entrusted to the two gentlemen and until then everything seemed to proceed normally. At some point, they have lost sight of and they soon stepped in to go to look for it.

However, it was just when they went out the door that they found it unconscious on the street. She was in very good condition serious. They quickly became alarmed. At first, they put him in the car and drove him to the city center.

Next, they have alerted the sanitary ware. The latter arrived on site within minutes and after it intubatedthey rushed him by helicopter to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa, where he is still hospitalised.

6-year-old boy found unconscious on the street: the investigation

Obviously the police are also investigating the incident. From the story of the grandfather, apirate car ran over him and then ran away. Indeed the father, in an interview with the local newspaper The 19th centuryhe has declared:

I ask that those who ran over my child turn themselves in and admit their faults. And I ask the people of Ventimiglia to report any suspicious persons to the police. My son risked losing his life and the person who committed this act cannot get away with it.

The agents who are investigating on the episode, they are trying to recover footage of a camera present in the area. Now only further investigations will shed light on what happened.