The mother of 2 year old child found lifeless next to his father's body, he is in shock. The woman cannot understand what happened and now she points the finger at the authorities, demanding justice for little Branson Battersby.

I'm in a living nightmare and I'll never wake up. I can't think of anything else, of him dying of hunger, of him reaching out. He spent his last moments alone and must have been very thirsty and hungry. He must have cried, he must have been so confused. He's haunting me, I can't fall asleep. I wake up with a start, thinking of him wandering alone, starving. I think about it and I feel like a failure.

Sarah, this is the woman's name, was separated from the father of her 2-year-old son, Kenneth Batterby and had last seen him for Christmas. She was the man's turn, the family was followed by social workers.

What happened to the 2 year old

A social worker went to the man's home on January 2. However, no one answered the door. He left, only to return the next day. Eventually, he alerted the authorities, who raided the house only the following January 9thfinding himself faced with a heartbreaking scene.

The 60-year-old father had been suffered a heart attack 14 days earlier and her two-year-old son was left alone at home. He was found lifeless, died of hunger and thirstcurled up next to his dad.

Now the mother points the finger at the social workers, because if they had intervened in the house immediately, perhaps her son would still be alive now. And this torments her. She wants understand the date of death and demands that those responsible pay for what happened. Social services should have monitored the 15 days of foster care for the father. And that didn't happen. From a lack of response on January 2, the check arrived 7 days later.