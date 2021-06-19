They are still in progress investigations for the tragic death of one year old baby. Law enforcement is now trying to figure out what it is happened in that house before their arrival. In addition, important details emerged about the family and the conditions in which they lived.

The first phone call to the health workers came around 6 in the morning on Thursday June 17. The 29-year-old woman who lives in Ferrara, asked for help since her baby was lifeless in the bed.

The doctors and also the police arrived on the spot. It was the mother to to open he takes it to the agents and as soon as he sees them, he has yelled: “I killed him!” He had gods cuts on the arms and he has repeatedly threatened to want each other take their own life.

Everyone realized that he was in a serious state shock. In fact, when he saw the carabinieri he was also hurled at them. They had to work a long time to succeed calm her down.

Instead, the doctors tried to resuscitate the baby for 45 minutes. However, in the end they could not help but ascertain his death. The heart unfortunately does not have never resumed beating. Besides, they weren’t on his body signs of violence.

Background on the family of the one-year-old who died in bed

In the house where the tragedy took place, there were also the others 2 children of the woman, aged 9 and 5. When the police arrived, they too were under shock, in seeing the conditions of the mother and feeling that confusion.

The father 36-year-old Tunisian, was not at home. He told officers that they subjected him to a interrogation, of having gone away about a month ago, for gods problems with his wife.

The family was already known to social workers. From what emerged, Mom is addict and also had problems with mental health. In fact, she is now hospitalized in the ward of psychiatry of the Cona hospital. It does not appear to be in the state of stop.

However he will be alone the autopsy on the child’s body to give more concrete answers on what happened. The investigators have placed under seizure the house and currently do not exclude anyone hypothesis.