Mantua, the parents of the 2-year-old boy found alone in the street reported: they were hunting a snake

An episode that could have ended in tragedy occurred at the end of July, on the outskirts of Mantua. A woman found a baby just 2 years who was alone in the street and was crying desperately. The parents after the investigation were reported.

The local police officers, after alerting the social workers, tried to figure out which one situation lived the family, which is of origin Indiana.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on a hot day end of July, around noon. Precisely in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Mantua.

A woman who found herself passing in that area noticed the child alone in the street that she was crying desperately. Of course she stopped short and got it taken in her arms to reassure him.

Meanwhile it has alerted the police, who arrived on the scene in a few minutes. Upon arrival, the brigade found the baby who was with the passerby and with his parents.

Luckily after the big scare, he was in good conditions of health. When her mother and father noticed her absence they went out to look for it and it was about 200 meters from the house.

2-year-old boy alone in the street: the justification of the parents

The agents listened to the version of the parents, who to explain their distraction said:

We were hunting a snake that had entered the house and we did not realize that the little one had gone out.

The social workers along with the agents started all the investigations of the case. However, the justification provided by the mother and father was not enough. The two parents received one complaint for not having supervised the child. The event could have ended in a tragedy if the woman who saw it had not stopped.