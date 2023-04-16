3-year-old boy leaves the house alone and barefoot, while his mother was taking a shower: saved by passers-by and by the Carabinieri

An episode that is truly incredible took place on the afternoon of Friday 14 April. A baby of just 3 years he ran away from home, taking advantage of the fact that his mother was in the shower. Officers later found him in the local square.

Era barefoot and he wasn’t scared. Fortunately, the searches by the Carabinieri and after the reconstruction of his mother, he was able to return home immediately. He was in good conditions of health.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in afternoon of Friday 14 April. Precisely in the small town of Portomaggiorelocated in the province of Ferrara.

The mother of origins Moroccan he was at home with both his 6 and 3 year old sons. They were quiet and that’s why she took advantage of those minutes to make a shower.

However, it is just when she has lost sight of them for a few minutes that the youngest child has them took advantage. He left the house barefoot and arrived alone in the town square.

Some passers-by seeing him were immediately alarmed. For this they asked for the timely intervention of the Carabinieri. The latter who intervened, asked the little one several times for his own name and what was his homebut he never gave a greeting answer.

The 3-year-old boy found alone in the street: the discovery of his mother

Luckily they took him to a safe place and in a short time they also managed to trace back the mother. From the woman’s account, she had locked the mail, but perhaps her eldest son had managed to open.

So the child, taking advantage of those minutes, decided to go out to explore the world. Despite the seriousness of the episode, this affair had the happy ending.

The little one and his mom were able to embrace again in a few minutes and after the big scare, everything ended in the best way. This was possible thanks to theintervention of passers-by and law enforcement agencies.