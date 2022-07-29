Alexandria, a motorist finds a 5-year-old boy who was wandering alone and barefoot in the street: he is safe

A very serious episode occurred last Sunday in the province of Alessandria. A motorist found a baby of suns 5 years alone, walking barefoot on the provincial road. When the carabinieri arrived, the whole truth about what the parents had done emerged.

A story that could have been to conclude in tragedy, but which fortunately had a happy ending. Now the family is followed by social workersto understand if that was an isolated episode or a thing of habit.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Sunday 24 July. Precisely along the Provincial 180, ad Alexandria.

A gentleman saw the little one wandering alone and barefoot on the road. For this he has alerted promptly the police, who to understand what was happening, arrived on the spot in a few minutes.

After they found the baby, they asked him questions and he learned answer to all things required. Eventually they took him to the hospital, but luckily he was in good health.

Thanks to the name he gave to the agents and to thehome addressemerged the truth about who his parents were.

5-year-old boy found wandering alone: ​​what emerged from his parents

The mother and father were immediately contacted by the carabinieri, who have them questioned. The two justified themselves by saying that they had left him alone for a short time because they had gone to do the expense.

However, they never imagined he would be able to go out alone. These statements of theirs did not spare him one complaint on the loose for abandonment of a minor.

The social assistants have now considered the case and at the moment, they are trying to figure out if that was a isolated episode or if it was a habit of the family. There will be further updates on this matter.