Tragedy in the city of Rome, one-year-old girl forgotten in the car for several hours, died

A truly heartbreaking episode is what took place in the late morning of today, Wednesday 7 June. Unfortunately one one year old girl she was found lifeless inside her dad’s car, who, perhaps due to a distraction, forgot to take her to kindergarten.

The police forces intervened on the spot, who are at the moment investigating on this serious matter, which is now being examined by the Carabinieri who intervened.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 14, on Wednesday 7 June. Precisely in the area of Sniperlocated in the city of Rome.

From what emerged it must have been the father who had to accompany her in kindergarten in the morning. However, probably due to an oversight, he forgot about it and left it locked in her car for several hours while she was at work. Unfortunately due to the heat, she has lost my life.

The mother threw first the alarm. This is because when she went to kindergarten to take her baby, the teachers informed her that in reality she was not never entered.

A passer-by noticed her and called for the police to intervene. A Carabinierea colleague of his dad who works in the General Directorate of Military Personnel, was the first to notice her in the car and that’s why he broken glass to get it out.

The death of the one-year-old girl and the investigation

The agent hoping to save her life, tried to revive her long. In the meantime, colleagues have asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary and the latter soon intervened.

However, desperate attempts to save the girl’s life turned out to be all vain. In fact, in the end, they had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

The parents from what transpired are now in shock. The area however is manned by the police, who are doing all they can to try to understand what happened investigations of the case. There will be more updates on this story.