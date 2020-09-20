If your children are also busy with online mobile games throughout the day then you need to be careful. In the era of the Corona epidemic, the popularity of online games among children has increased. A similar case came to light in the village of Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu where a 12-year-old child blew 90 thousand rupees from his mother’s account in an online game affair in three months.In fact, whoever gets hooked on gaming, it is not easy to get rid of his habit, but sometimes this addiction becomes the cause of trouble. The child studying in eighth was completely busy playing games. The father came to know about this when he went to the ATM to withdraw money. The child’s father Senthil Kumar said that there was a total of 97 thousand rupees in the account, out of which 90 thousand of his sons spent playing games.

Transactions made fiercely from bank account

Senthil Kumar runs an e-Seva Kendra in the village in which his son also helps him, it is from here that he came to know of making online payments and got an ATM card in his hand. After which he made several transactions using ATM cards to play online games and cleverly deleted all the messages on mobile.

Father gave a unique punishment

When the child’s father came to know of his handiwork, he sentenced him to write a count of 1 to 90 thousand. After this, the child was able to write up to 3500 counts in five days with great difficulty. He then tiredly told the father that he would no longer play the game.