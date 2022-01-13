MOTHER MISSIONThere are those expectations about motherhood that don’t exactly come true once the time has come. Sometimes you are even completely amazed by what happens to you as a person, to your body or to your environment. Every week in this column you read what nobody told you about being a mother, but what you would have liked to know. This time: the child fine and other career issues.
If you have one or more children as a woman, this will affect your working life. Maternity leave, stopping work, working less, pumping at work, regularly having to pick up sick children from daycare, performing less well due to chronic sleep deprivation: these are just a few of the possible consequences of motherhood on your work.
But there’s more. “In the Netherlands, the so-called child fines are fully borne by mothers, unlike in other European countries,” says Research & Policy Manager Anna Okello of Atria, Knowledge Institute for Emancipation and Women’s History.
Loss of income of up to 46 percent
The child fine is a commonly used term for the loss of income that women experience when they become mothers. Okello: “Research by the CPB shows that the loss in income for mothers can be as much as 46 percent, seven years after the birth of the first child, while no effect was found on their income for fathers.” after all, in the Netherlands they often work less, stop working completely in the first few years, are out of the running for a while due to leave or are more often on standby with sick children.
The stereotype of the caring woman and the working man is very persistent
Caring woman and working man
Another reason for the child fine for mothers is the Dutch culture, Okello knows. “Research shows that social norms and views on the division of work/care between fathers and mothers also seem to play an important role in the decline in mothers’ income,” she says. The fact that as a mother you stop working or at least work less is still the prevailing culture in the Netherlands when it comes to motherhood. “The stereotype of the caring woman and the working man is very persistent. You are therefore not there with a policy in which you make childcare more accessible and affordable,” says Okello.
For example, how much effect does pumping at work have on your assessment and career opportunities? And that you have to take leave for a sick child? ,,You can’t get a negative assessment because of these kinds of factors, and you can’t be fired at all. If you are fired, you can challenge this. From the employer’s side, it is also important to see things in perspective, because: what is a few months in the context of an entire career?”
Arrangements for mothers
Okello advises taking advantage of the hard-won rights that already exist. “You can breastfeed or pump your child during working hours for the first nine months. This may take up to a quarter of your working time per shift. There are also various maternity and parental leave options that you can take advantage of,” explains Okello. “Again: these are rights, so you’re standing firm.”
Shift
During the lockdowns, research by Atria shows a shift in the work and family balance between fathers and mothers. “Almost all fathers have started to care and educate more during the lockdowns. Sometimes this was because the work decreased or came to a standstill, sometimes because working from home made it possible to combine paid work more flexibly with care and upbringing”, says Anna Okello.
However, in addition to their work and caring for the children, mothers remained mainly responsible for the third shift: planning family life and the household. The parents in the study hope that the increased involvement of fathers with the children will continue as corona moves into the background.
