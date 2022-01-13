If you have one or more children as a woman, this will affect your working life. Maternity leave, stopping work, working less, pumping at work, regularly having to pick up sick children from daycare, performing less well due to chronic sleep deprivation: these are just a few of the possible consequences of motherhood on your work.

Your baby needs to eat, even when you go back to work. Fortunately, the law lends you a hand. Parents of Nu has all your rights listed if you want to pump or feed during working hours.

The child fine is a commonly used term for the loss of income that women experience when they become mothers. Okello: “Research by the CPB shows that the loss in income for mothers can be as much as 46 percent, seven years after the birth of the first child, while no effect was found on their income for fathers.” after all, in the Netherlands they often work less, stop working completely in the first few years, are out of the running for a while due to leave or are more often on standby with sick children.

Another reason for the child fine for mothers is the Dutch culture, Okello knows. “Research shows that social norms and views on the division of work/care between fathers and mothers also seem to play an important role in the decline in mothers’ income,” she says. The fact that as a mother you stop working or at least work less is still the prevailing culture in the Netherlands when it comes to motherhood. “The stereotype of the caring woman and the working man is very persistent. You are therefore not there with a policy in which you make childcare more accessible and affordable,” says Okello.

For example, how much effect does pumping at work have on your assessment and career opportunities? And that you have to take leave for a sick child? ,,You can’t get a negative assessment because of these kinds of factors, and you can’t be fired at all. If you are fired, you can challenge this. From the employer’s side, it is also important to see things in perspective, because: what is a few months in the context of an entire career?”