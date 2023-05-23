Crotone, 4-year-old boy finds drugs in his backpack and takes it to school: officers arrested his uncle

An episode that is truly incredible is what happened in recent days in a nursery school, located in the province of Crotone. A child of alone 4 years he brought a narcotic substance to school and together with his classmates, he started playing with it.

Luckily the timely intervention of the teacher, who immediately understood that it was something very strange, prevented the touched or worse, they could ingest it.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the past days. Precisely in a kindergarten which is located in the province of Croton.

The boy just arrived at school, opened his schoolbag and it was right in there that he found a transparent bag with a White powder. So he decided to take it and show it to his companions.

All together they set to playperhaps because they were convinced it was a kind of plasticine. However, when she approached the teacher, she immediately noticed that it wasn’t actually a game.

For this reason, after taking it, he urgently alerted the police, who from the analysis of the case discovered that it was really cocaine, were about 100 grams. So they started all investigations of the case.

From the investigations of the case, the agents discovered that a lot had been one of his own uncles to hide it inside the backpack, perhaps for hide it. But shortly after, he probably forgot about it.

The man already known to the police for such crimes is now in arrest. However, what happened also led to serious problems for the parents of the child.

This is because law enforcement agencies have reported what happened to the Social Services of the municipality, which now everyone will have to do investigations of the case. Fortunately, the story did not lead to serious results, thanks only to the timely intervention of a teacher.