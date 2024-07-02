Nine people could be directly or indirectly involved in the terrible incident in which the child lost his life.

The autopsy results have arrived for the child died in an artesian well in Palazzolo Acreide in a tragedy that moved all of Italy. The event took everyone back in time when, now over 40 years ago, another child, Alfredo Rampi, Alfredino as everyone called him, fell into a well near Frascati.

Even then the epilogue was dramatic, with death coming after several hours of recovery attempts to save the little boy. The boy had fallen into a well while running and playing through fields in a rural area. He remained trapped, alive, for several hours, before succumbing to the trauma he had suffered. Outside the well, several rescue teams were busy recovering the boy.

Vincenzo Lantierithe ten-year-old boy who lost his life in Palazzolo Acreide, a small town in the province of Syracuse, was at a summer camp, apparently died of drowning. The autopsy, which lasted about two and a half hours, was conducted by Dr. Francesca Berlich, on behalf of the Syracuse Prosecutor’s Office.

The procedure was also attended by the forensic doctors of the nine people under investigation manslaughter. The prosecutor Davide Viscardi, under the supervision of the prosecutor Sabrina Gambino, has started the investigation. He has involved several people who could be directly or indirectly connected to the terrible event in which the child lost his life.

In the’investigationcurrently, the owner of the land on which the well is located, the 54-year-old educator who threw herself into the well to try to save the child, and seven other workers present at the time of the accident are involved.

There mother of the child, Paola Carnemolla, communicated her grief on social media. She wrote a moving message: “And then another day arrives without my Vincenzino our life. Our life without you has become hell, our heart in a thousand pieces. My Vincenzino, the sun of my life.”