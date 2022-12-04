Home page World

A blue light on the roof of a police vehicle. A 13-month-old girl has been the victim of a tragic accident. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Tragic accident in a hardware store near Hanover: a shopping trolley falls on a little girl. The child dies shortly thereafter. How could this happen?

Garbsen – A 13-month-old girl was so badly injured by a falling shopping cart in the Hanover region that she died shortly afterwards. The shopping cart in a hardware store in Garbsen was loaded with plasterboard and skewed, the police said. The child was standing next to the shopping cart on Saturday when it overturned.

According to the information, the girl was with her parents in the hardware store. First responders resuscitated the child, it was flown to a clinic by helicopter, where it died a short time later.

The parents had to watch the accident, and other customers and employees of the hardware store also witnessed the tragic incident. Emergency chaplains were on site and looked after the parents and the witnesses. A police spokeswoman said that the police forces who were at the scene were also offered advice on how to deal with the incident.

The permanent criminal service secured traces in the hardware store. It was initially unclear why the shopping cart could get so badly lopsided that it overturned. The police have started the investigation. dpa