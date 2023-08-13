The 4-year-old boy who drowned in the water park was called Giuseppe: what emerged from the video surveillance footage

All the necessary investigations are underway for the harrowing affair of the 4 year old child died after ending up underwater in the Monopoli water park. His name was Giuseppe and on that occasion he had to spend a relaxing day with his parents.

The agents who intervened on the spot in these hours are working to understand all aspects of this episode and from what the local newspaper reports, others have emerged details.

The drama took place in the late afternoon of Friday 11 August. precisely inEgnatia water parkwhich is located in the municipality of Monopolyin the province of Bari.

At first the news had emerged that he had probably ended up in the water after having hit my head at the edge of the tub. However, the Puglia newspaper wrote that another truth has emerged from the video surveillance footage.

From what emerged the child was playing in the pool for the little ones. As he was walking though, he realized that no longer touched and ended up under water. He was in a hidden area from a low wall and was unable to call for help.

It all happened in one moment of distraction by the parents. In fact, the first to realize that her son was missing was the mother, who began to spin to find it.

4-year-old boy drowned in the water park: the investigations and the agony

However, moments later the woman made the heartbreaking discovery. Thanks to her screams, the desperate started alarm to the doctors, who immediately realized the seriousness of his condition. With the hope of being able to save him, they rushed him to the hospital St. James.

But once here, the child was already deceased. Now it will be only the further ones investigations to shed light on what happened.

The father originally from Monopoli, had moved to Pieces of Greek and works as a driver. The mother in a local hotel. An afternoon happy for them, unfortunately it turned into a drama. The entire community is now shocked and saddened by the grave loss.