Vicenza, 2-year-old boy who died in the swimming pool at home: the heartbreak of the father who learned of the loss from a friend

The police forces are currently working to reconstruct the harrowing event that took place last Saturday, July 16, in the province of Vicenza. Unfortunately a 2 year old he lost his life after drowning in the swimming pool set up for him outside his home.

The investigators in these hours are doing everything possible to understand the Side Dishes of this episode so serious, which led to the premature death of a child, who was only going to play.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the first afternoon of Saturday 16 July. Precisely in the home of the family located at Cavazzale of Monticello Conte Otto, in the province of Vicenza.

From what has emerged so far, the little one was in the backyard with the grampa. The latter however, after it is asleep and when mom got home an hour later, she made the heartbreaking discovery.

Her baby was lifeless in the water and despite the intervention of the doctors, there was now nothing left for him to do. Unfortunately they had no choice but to note her death. It probably is slipped in the pool and no one realized it in time.

The same prosecutor of Vicenza has decided to open an investigation file for the crime of lack of vigilance and negligent crime. The only suspect for the moment appears to be the grampa.

The investigation into the death of the 2-year-old boy and the torment of his father

To reconstruct the minutes of the drama, the investigators are currently viewing the video surveillance footage of the area. The Pope of little Jordan, shocked by what happened to the cameras of TvAhe has declared:

I don’t know how that could have happened. My son’s mother and I have been separated for some time and I found out at eleven, eleven and a quarter in the evening.