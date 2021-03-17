An eight-year-old boy, who was doused with gasoline and set on fire by his own mother in the Kursk region, died in hospital. This was announced on Wednesday, March 17, at the press service of the regional administration.

“According to information from the Kursk Regional Clinical Hospital, the boy who was brought from Zheleznogorsk with extensive body burns, unfortunately, died. Law enforcement agencies understand the tragedy, ”the press service said in Telegram.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the child had been operated on. In the near future it was planned to deliver him to one of the medical institutions in Nizhny Novgorod for further treatment.

The fact that in the Kursk region a woman doused a child with a combustible substance and set it on fire became known on March 17.

According to the investigation, on March 15 in the evening, a 31-year-old woman, during a quarrel with her eight-year-old son in the courtyard of the house, poured fuel and lubricant on him and set him on fire. After that, “realizing what she had done,” she shot down the flames and called an ambulance. The boy was hospitalized with third-degree burns.

The investigating authorities opened a criminal case. The suspect has been detained, the issue of choosing her a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.